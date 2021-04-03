Interval Partners LP Sells 44,364 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,364 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $90.83 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

