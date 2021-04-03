Interval Partners LP Sells 885,374 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885,374 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

