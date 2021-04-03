Interval Partners LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,406,065.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

