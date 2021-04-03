Interval Partners LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.56% of Midwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $3,219,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $6,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

