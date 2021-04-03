Interval Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,788 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 70.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

