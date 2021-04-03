Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $25.21. 356,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $735,991 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

