Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSDE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

