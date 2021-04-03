Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.37% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $83.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

