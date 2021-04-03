Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

