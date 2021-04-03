Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.