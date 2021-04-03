Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

