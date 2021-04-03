Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39.

