Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000.

CLTL stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $109.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71.

