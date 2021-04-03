Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $206.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $841.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $851.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $879.35 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $892.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

