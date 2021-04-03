Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.25 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $29.29 million and $1,389.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

