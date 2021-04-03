ION Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,066.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ION has a market cap of $658,310.78 and $1,066.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,559,709 coins and its circulating supply is 13,659,709 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

