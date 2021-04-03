ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,306.86 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $522,306.86 and $831.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,559,304 coins and its circulating supply is 13,659,304 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

