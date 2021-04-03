IONChain Price Reaches $0.0034 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. IONChain has a market cap of $411,995.94 and approximately $4,732.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.