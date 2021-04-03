IOST (IOST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $305.11 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, IOST has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $855.30 million and approximately $305.11 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

