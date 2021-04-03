IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $901.48 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $901.48 million and approximately $325.97 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00038081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00679108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

