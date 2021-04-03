IoT Chain (ITC) One Day Volume Tops $6.01 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00065827 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.