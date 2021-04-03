IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Achieves $490.50 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $490.50 million and $74.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00052481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00670421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

