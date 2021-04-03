Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $21.58 on Friday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

