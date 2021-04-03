iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,768,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

