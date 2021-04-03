iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.34 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.