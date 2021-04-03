iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.34 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

