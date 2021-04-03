iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $26.73 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.