iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $293.32 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.18.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

