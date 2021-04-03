iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.96% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

JKJ stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $103.24 and a 52 week high of $236.60.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

