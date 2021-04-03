iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.10% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

