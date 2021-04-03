iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,312,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

