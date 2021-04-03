iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $90,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $51.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

