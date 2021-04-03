iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

EZU stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

