iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $100,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

