iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWI opened at $31.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

