iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000.

EWL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

