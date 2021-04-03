iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,836 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 174,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

