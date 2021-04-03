iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $223.74. 29,799,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,649,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

