iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

