iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.15 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

