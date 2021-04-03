iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.44% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $170,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000.

OEF opened at $181.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $181.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

