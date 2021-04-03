iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iStar worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.