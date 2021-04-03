ITO Utility Token (IUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $275,876.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded down 73.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

