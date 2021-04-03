Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 43.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 69.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

