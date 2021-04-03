Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 32,895 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 447.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $36.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.