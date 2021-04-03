Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

