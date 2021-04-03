Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 102.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

