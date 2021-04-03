Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,363,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS TEKKU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.