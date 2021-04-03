Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,560 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.