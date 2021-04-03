Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.08% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KMED opened at $34.20 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

