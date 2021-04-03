Jane Street Group LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.54% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

